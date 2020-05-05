Colts believe o-line, running game will bring out best in Philip Rivers

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 3: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers has a word with offensive coordinator Frank Reich during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 3, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– Philip Rivers was available and deemed the immediate cure to what was ailing the Indianapolis Colts passing game.

In Frank Reich’s words, this was “a crazy, unique opportunity.’’

As it turns out, that phrase – crazy, unique opportunity – is true on two fronts.

For the Colts, Rivers is the aggressive quarterback that’s been missing from Reich’s offense. For $25 million, they’re getting one that’s averaged 7.8 yards per attempt and 12.1 yards per completion during his 16-year career. They’ve bought a 38-year old QB who’s passed for at least 4,000 yards 11 times and at least 30 touchdowns six times.

A perfect fit, Reich insists.

But that’s also true for Rivers.

In the twilight of a Hall of Fame-caliber career built on gaudy passing stats, he finds himself in a rare situation. Consider Rivers:

Will work behind an offensive line that returns its five starters intact. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and right guard Mark Glowinski were on the field for all 1,077 snaps. Right guard Braden Smith missed one snap and two-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson missed just 32. Center Ryan Kelly was named to his first Pro Bowl as an alternate.



“That’s a heckuva group,’’ Rivers said. “I think I saw where (they had) the same five starters every game last year, the only team in the league. That part is exciting.’’



Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers used seven different starting combinations. That contributed to Rivers being sacked 34 times.

Can lean on a running attack that ranked 7th in the league a year ago, and was just 23 yards out of 5th, which was Reich’s pre-season goal. The last time Rivers benefitted from a top-10 ground game was during his first two seasons as a starter and while LaDainian Tomlinson still was at the top of his Hall of Fame career. In 2006, the LT-led ground game finished 2nd. It was 7th in ’07.



Since then? Not much. Over the last 12 seasons, the Chargers’ ground game has finished no better than 13th. It was 28th in 2019. It’s averaged less than 4.0 yards per attempt in six of Rivers’ 14 seasons as a starter.

Will have a 1,000-yard rusher behind him. Surprisingly, that’s been the case just once in his last eight seasons. Melvin Gordon cracked the 1,000-yard mark in 2017 (1,105 yards).



Not only will Rivers have the option of handing off to Marlon Mack, who’s coming off a career-best 1,091-yard season, but also feed rookie Jonathan Taylor, a second-round pick who piled up over 6,000 yards in three years at Wisconsin.



“There’s no question that he has been at his best when the run game has been good,’’ Reich said of Rivers. “He’s always been great in the pass game, but I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s been most efficient and played his best football when he has a good run game.’’

Look no further than the Rivers’ last two seasons.

In 2018, he compiled a 105.5 passer rating by completing 68.3 of his passes with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Chargers followed his lead to a 12-4 record and an AFC wild-card berth. The key: they didn’t ask Rivers to do too much. They still were a lukewarm 15th in rushing, but averaged a robust 4.7 yards per attempt. More to the point, they passed just 57.7 percent of the time.

The Chargers lost their way last season. They finished 5-11 as Rivers endured a subpar season. His completion percentage dipped to 66.0, his rating dropped to 88.5 and his interceptions mushroomed to 20. That all came as the Chargers passed 64.6 percent of the time.

With Rivers under center, the Chargers’ passing game finished in the top-10 in 11 of the last 12 seasons. But he’s taken them to the playoffs only twice in the last 10 seasons.

Overall, Rivers has led the Chargers into the postseason six times. On each occasion, the offense thrived due to a modicum of balance. In those six playoff appearances, it never passed more than 57.7 percent of the time.

In a sense, less of Rivers has meant more. That’s generally the case with most elite-level quarterbacks.

And that’s the plan for 2020.

“I really think he’s the same player he was five years ago physically and he’s taken good care of his body,’’ Reich said. “I just think he’s at a stage in his career where . . . this is the right thing, this is a great move for him.

“He’s a great fit for us and I think he’s going to welcome playing behind this offensive line, handing the ball off more and not have to throw it 35 times a game to win.’’

One last tidbit to chew on: when Rivers has attempted 30 or fewer passes in his 228-game career, he’s 68-20 (.773).

