Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 100 ‘What Went Wrong in Cleveland’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts went to Cleveland with a three-game winning streak and left with their first loss in a month.

On this Monday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins recap the game, discuss takeaways and ask themselves at what point does Indianapolis consider making a quarterback change?

On Thursday, Chappell and Hopkins will be joined by Dave Griffiths to preview the Colts’ week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

