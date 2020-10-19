Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 102 ‘Colts Complete Historic Comeback vs Cincinnati’

INDIANAPOLIS — After falling behind early to the Cincinnati Bengals 21-0, Philip Rivers led the Indianapolis Colts on a historic comeback to win 31-27.

On this Monday edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins recap the game, discuss key takeaways (16:26) and name their offensive and defensive players of the week (29:50).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play