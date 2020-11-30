Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 112 ‘Assessing Playoff Odds After Loss to Titans’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts squandered an incredible opportunity Sunday in pursuit of their first AFC South title since 2014.

On Monday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing NFL news, including a scary and unfortunate diagnosis for Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

The two then break down Indy’s loss to Tennessee (11:05) by recapping the game, discussing takeaways, key stats and injuries.

Chappell and Hopkins also assess the Colts’ playoff odds (26:35) with just five games left in the season.

Be sure to join us on Thursday when the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the Houston Texans.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

(NOTE: COVID-19 has again kicked us out of our recording studio. Please bear with us as audio quality will improve in coming weeks!)

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts