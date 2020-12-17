Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 117 ‘Colts vs Texans Round 2’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have a rematch this week with the Houston Texans, who pushed Indianapolis to the brink in their first meeting earlier this month.

On Thursday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the news of the week, including Rigoberto Sanchez’s return to practice after having a cancerous tumor removed.

The crew then previews the matchup by discussing injuries, detailing keys to the game and making predictions.

Be sure to join us Monday for our postgame show

