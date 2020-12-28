Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 120 ‘Evaluating Playoff Paths After Loss to Pittsburgh’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are no longer in control of their playoff fate after Sunday’s second half collapse in Pittsburgh.

On Monday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news around the league, including a change in the Colts’ schedule.

The two then break down the scenarios Indianapolis needs to play out in order to reach the postseason (3:59).

Chappell and Hopkins also recap the Colts’ loss to the Steelers (12:56) and discuss takeaways from the game (26:42), as well as injuries.

Be sure to join us on Wednesday when the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s do-or-die matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

(NOTE: COVID-19 has again kicked us out of our recording studio. Please bear with us as audio quality will improve in coming weeks!)

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts