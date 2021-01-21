Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 125 ‘Exploring Colts’ Quarterback Options’

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers’ retirement has left a big opening at the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback position.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins start the show by discussing coaching hires around the league, including Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni taking the head coaching job in Philadelphia.

The fellas then discuss Rivers’ Hall of Fame worthiness and explore the Colts’ options to replace him (13:28).

The gang ends the show by discussing Chappell’s HOF presentations for Indianapolis icons Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne (52:48).

