Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 129 ‘Colts Trade for Carson Wentz’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have their starting quarterback after agreeing with the Philadelphia Eagles on a trade for Carson Wentz.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins kick off the show by breaking down the trade and what it means for Indianapolis.

The crew then discusses news around the league (25:45), the approaching franchise tag window (33:31), NFL rumors (38:36) and the free agent defensive end class (41:18).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason plans.