Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 139 ‘Final Draft Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news of the week, including a pair of major trades.

The trio then discusses takeaways from general manager Chris Ballard’s recent media session (12:11), dives into the latest draft rumors (31:45), analyzes who experts think the Colts will pick in a final mock draft roundup (44:26) and explores draft day “what ifs” (52:29).

Plus, our Chris Widlic got the chance for a one-on-one interview with Ballard ahead of the draft (1:01:38).

