Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 145 ‘Julio Jones Impact/Colts Coordinators’

INDIANAPOLIS — The division rival Tennessee Titans added a big-time weapon in wide receiver Julio Jones.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week.

The duo then discusses Jones’ impact on the Titans (8:48) and if his addition makes Tennessee the favorites in the AFC South.

We also hear from Colts coordinators Matt Eberflus (32:06) and Marcus Brady (48:48), who recently spoke with the media.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason.