Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 150 ‘Training Camp Preview: Offense’

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re less than two weeks away from training camp as the Indianapolis Colts prepare for the 2021 season.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins make sure Mike Chappell stayed up on his Colts knowledge during his time off by testing him with some Colts trivia to start the show.

The gang then discusses news of the week (4:40) and which Colts made ESPN’s top 10 positional lists (8:19) before diving into their training camp preview by breaking down the state of Indy’s offense (16:49).

