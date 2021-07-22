Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 151 ‘Training Camp Preview: Defense’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts report to training camp in less than a week!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week, including Peyton Manning broadcasting Monday Night Football, a critical NFL vaccine update (6:25) and Fred Warner resetting the market for linebackers (11:31).

The crew then debates the Colts’ top five most irreplaceable players for 2021 (15:46) and continues their training camp preview by breaking down the state of Indy’s defense (29:13).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ upcoming season.