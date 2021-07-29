Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 152 ‘Never a Dull Training Camp’

INDIANAPOLIS — Training camp is in full swing for the Colts out in Westfield, but head coach Frank Reich must wait to join the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by breaking down how COVID-19 is greatly impacting the Colts.

The gang then discusses news of the week (21:44), including Braden Smith’s big-time contract extension, and highlights Indy’s top training camp battles (44:59).

