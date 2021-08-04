Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 153 ‘Injuries Strike Colts Early’

INDIANAPOLIS — The euphoria of training camp didn’t last long as quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are on the mend after suffering foot injuries.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by diving into Wentz’s injury and what the Colts’ backup plan looks like.

The gang then turns their attention to Nelson (26:36) before discussing how much longer Ryan Kelly is expected to be out (32:23) and notes from training camp.

The show ends with some relatively positive news from around the league (38:41).

