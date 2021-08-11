Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 154 ‘Extensions, Injuries and Preseason Games!’

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait for Colts football is nearly over as Indianapolis faces off against the Carolina Panthers this weekend!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the injury to first round pick Kwity Paye before diving into Indy’s recent flurry of contract extensions (7:27), IR and injury updates (20:42), the unofficial depth chart (32:27), the battle for backup QB (36:53), preseason game vs the Panthers (45:22) and reflecting on the Hall of Fame weekend.

The show concludes with Peyton Manning (53:54) and Edgerrin James’ (1:03:37) HOF speeches, courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

