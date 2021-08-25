Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 156 ‘The Boys Are Back!’

INDIANAPOLIS — The boys are back at practice!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly’s return, along with other news and notes from the week.

The trio then talks takeaways from the Colts’ preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings (30:46) and what to expect in Indy’s preseason finale vs the Detroit Lions (46:55).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ upcoming season.