Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 157 ‘Colts Push Forward as COVID and Injuries Strike’

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been an eventful summer for the Indianapolis Colts who push forward toward the regular season through an onslaught of injuries and COVID-19 issues.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by breaking down how COVID has impacted the Colts this week. We also hear from general manager Chris Ballard (15:14) and quarterback Carson Wentz (20:49) on the issue.

The duo spends the second half of the show by discussing recent injury news and roster moves (30:12).

