Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 160 ‘Keys to Beating the Rams’

INDIANAPOLIS — Following their week 1 loss, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news, including some roster moves.

The crew then dives into their game preview (9:14), which includes keys to defeating the Rams (42:55) and predictions (50:47).

