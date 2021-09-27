Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 163 ‘Can Colts Recover From 0-3 Start?’

INDIANAPOLIS — Can the Indianapolis Colts recover from a 0-3 start and still make the playoffs?

It’s been done before.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap Indy’s loss to the Tennessee Titans (1:54), discuss takeaways (10:18) and provide an injury update (28:38).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins.