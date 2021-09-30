Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 164 ‘Why Colts Will Win in Miami’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are headed to Miami where they aim to earn their first win of the season against the Dolphins.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Marlon Mack’s trade request.

The gang then discusses Indy’s puzzling backup QB situation (9:45) and T.Y. Hilton’s IR status (16:47) before diving into this week’s lengthy injury report (21:44).

The crew gets you ready for the Dolphins by previewing the matchup (30:57), breaking down keys to the game (38:33) and making predictions (51:57).

