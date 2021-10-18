Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 169 ‘Colts Dominate Division Foe Texans’

INDIANAPOLIS — In what needed to be a get-right game for Indianapolis, the Colts dominated the Houston Texans on their way to a 31-3 victory.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap the game (1:23), discuss takeaways (14:29) and take a look around the AFC South (33:13).

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.