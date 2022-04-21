INDIANAPOLIS — We are just one week away from the NFL Draft!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news before discussing the possibility of Indianapolis trading for star receiver Deebo Samuel (4:28).

The fellas then talk takeaways from what Frank Reich and players had to say during their recent media availability (15:56).

Finally, the gang wraps up their positional draft primer series by breaking down quarterback (26:58) and tight end (53:13) prospects the Colts could target.

