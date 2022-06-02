INDIANAPOLIS — Who leads the Indianapolis Colts in sacks this season? Will Jonathan Taylor surpass 1,500 rushing yards? How many touchdowns will Matt Ryan throw?

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the retirement of a former Colts fan favorite.

Next the gang discusses takeaways from week two of OTAs (9:55).

The fellas then answer 20 statistical questions about the 2022 season (28:45).

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks forward to the 2022 season.