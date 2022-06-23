INDIANAPOLIS — It was an impactful offseason for the Indianapolis Colts, but how would you rank their moves?

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the death and legacy of former Colt Tony “Goose” Siragusa.

They then discuss news around the league, including the death of Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson (8:26), Rob Gronkowski’s retirement (9:54), a Deshaun Watson update (17:12), and Arch Manning (24:20).

The gang finishes the show by debating the Colts’ top five most impactful moves made this offseason (24:52).

