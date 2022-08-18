INDIANAPOLIS — One preseason game down, two more to go for the Indianapolis Colts.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including a season-ending injury for a promising Colt.

The fellas then discuss takeaways from Indy’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills (18:09), training camp buzz (36:32) and what to watch for during Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game and the latest from training camp.