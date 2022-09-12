INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts snapped their week 1 losing streak on Sunday, but still couldn’t find a way to win.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping Indy’s overtime thriller in Houston.

They then discuss takeaways from the game (23:31), including Matt Ryan’s Colts debut and Rodrigo Blankenship’s kicking woes.

The duo wraps things up by taking a look around the AFC South (42:00).

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.