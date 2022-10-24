INDIANAPOLIS — Things are changing in Indianapolis.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the Colts’ move to name Sam Ehlinger their starting quarterback.

The duo then briefly recaps Indy’s loss to the Titans (25:46), breaks down takeaways from the game (28:46) and checks in on the AFC South (37:42).

