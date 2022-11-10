INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been an… interesting week in Indianapolis to say the least.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins spend the bulk of the show reacting to Monday’s wild press conference, speculating on the futures of Jeff Saturday and Chris Ballard and discussing what we can expect from first-time play caller Parks Frazier.

Oh yeah, and there’s a game this weekend. The fellas wrap up the show by previewing the Colts’ trip to Las Vegas (45:15) and making predictions (54:53).

