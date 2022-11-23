INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers but have a chance to end that streak Monday on a national stage.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing three former Colts who this week were named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The gang then previews Monday’s matchup by discussing injuries (11:55), breaking down this Steelers team (17:15), detailing keys to the game (36:33) and making predictions (49:30).

Be sure to join us Tuesday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.