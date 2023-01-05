INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis end their season with the Houston Texans in a game that could have a major impact on draft order.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by sharing their thoughts on the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.

The gang then discusses Hall of Fame news with two former Colts being named among the 15 finalists for this year’s class (15:17).

Next the fellas preview Sunday’s season finale between Indianapolis and Houston (35:24).

Be sure to join us next week as the crew wraps up the Colts’ 2022 season.