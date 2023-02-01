INDIANAPOLIS — This offseason, the Indianapolis Colts must solve their biggest problem: quarterback.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including surgery for Jonathan Taylor.

The trio then provides a coaching search update (14:28) and breaks down Indy’s QB options (30:03).

