INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts must upgrade their offensive line if they hope to improve in 2023.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the latest news on Indy’s quarterback hunt.

The fellas then break down the current state of the offensive line (17:15) and explore which o-line prospects the Colts could target in the draft (31:39).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason.