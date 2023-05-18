INDIANAPOLIS — The schedule is out–and you won’t find the Colts in prime time this season.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Matt Adams take a quick look at the upcoming schedule released a week ago.

They also discuss the timeline for starting quarterback Anthony Richardson (11:14) and take a look at the signing status of the team’s draft picks (15:48). Plus: Minshew the Mentor (21:00), Chap loves talking to Reggie Wayne (27:00), some “Quick Hits” of Colts news (39:22), and Pat McAfee’s big move (46:42).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

