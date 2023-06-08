Dark clouds hang over West 56th Street amid gambling allegations involving Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

In this episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and producer Matt Adams break down the accusations against Rodgers, who’s under investigation for violating the league’s gambling policy. What could the possible punishment be? Will the NFL bring down the hammer on Rodgers to send a message? From a football perspective, how will the Colts adjust in the secondary?

The off-field situation will certainly have an impact on the Colts and the entire NFL–and it’s just a matter of time before we learn what it will cost Rodgers and his team.

