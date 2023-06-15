And just like that, offseason work is over for the Indianapolis Colts. The team will enjoy a few weeks off before reporting for training camp at Grand Park in late July.

In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Matt Adams discuss the early end to minicamp (6:55), a major injury (8:44), an offseason disappointment (10:17), and an offseason surprise (13:10).

Plus: the team signs a new safety (18:53), Michael Pittman Jr. deals with an injury (21:22), an update on former kicker Rodrigo “Hot Rod” Blankenship (26:00) and a familiar kicking competition in Tampa, contract talks for Jonathan Taylor (30:15):, and Anthony Richardson has some jokes (45:35).

