In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, the team’s back together! Mike Chappell rejoins the show to talk all things Colts with Dave Griffiths and Matt Adams. This week, the hosts focus on the escalating situation regarding Jonathan Taylor’s contract (1:20) and the impact Jim Irsay’s tweet may have on the whole thing.

Plus: all draft picks are signed (23:23), Shaq Leonard’s back (25:00), assorted roster/camp notes (31:32), the quarterback situation continues to develop (39:49), and more.

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.