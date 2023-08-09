In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, the team looks ahead at the first preseason game and discusses the ever-evolving running back situation. With Jonathan Taylor’s contract dispute and injuries to backups, the Colts added one running back and could sign another (6:50).

Plus: Injury notes from training camp (20:21), the “unofficial depth chart” sees its release (23:50), a look at how much we think will Anthony Richardson and other starters will play in the preseason (28:05), and the crew takes a quick trip down memory lane with Matt Ryan’s comments on the Colts’ tumultuous 2022 season (45:13).

