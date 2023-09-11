The Anthony Richardson era has arrived!

In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams looks at AR’s debut in the Colts’ season-opening loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What did the team do well? Where did it struggle?

Plus: post-game comments from head coach Shane Steichen (6:50) and QB Anthony Richardson (14:43), the perils of running back-by-committee (22:37), thoughts on the crazy fumble return for a touchdown (27:31), and how a key fourth-quarter stretch decided the game (30:26).

