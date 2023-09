In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams looks back at the first win of the Shane Steichen-Anthony Richardson era. The Colts topped the Texans 31-20 in an AFC South clash, thanks to an efficient offense, a solid running game, and constant defensive pressure.

Hear from head coach Shane Steichen (9:46) and valuable insurance policy Gardner Minshew (18:14).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.