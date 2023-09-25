The Indianapolis Colts surprised just about everyone–including the hosts of this very podcast–by beating the Ravens on the road in Baltimore. All it took was overtime, some breaks, and a historically great performance from an NFL kicker.

Matt Adams recaps some of the key players and moments from the game (1:09) before playing Shane Steichen’s postgame news conference (4:51). After that, it’s a look at Gardner Minshew’s day (9:12) and comments from the winning quarterback himself (12:30).

The Colts couldn’t have won without a record-setting performance from kicker Matt Gay. The host takes a kick-by-kick look at the historic effort (16:40) before the kicker addresses the media (23:28). After that, it’s time to close out the show with some final thoughts (30:32).

