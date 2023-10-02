In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams recaps the Colts’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The show starts off with a look at some key plays and players before transitioning to coach Shane Steichen’s postgame comments (7:50).

After that, Matt explores the blueprint for the Colts’ big comeback and how it fell apart late in the fourth quarter and into overtime (13:40). The show closes with postgame comments from Anthony Richardson (25:50) and a look at the AFC South standings (31:26).

