In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Matt Adams look ahead at this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts haven’t won a road game against Jacksonville since 2014, when Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes in a 44-17 romp. Is it streak-busting time?

The Blue Zone crew has plenty to talk about!

First, they discuss the quarterback situation precipitated by Anthony Richardson’s injury (5:00) and the arrival of Minshew Mania for the Colts. Plus: Jonathan Taylor’s new contract and return for the Colts (19:30); a preview of the Colts-Jags game (25:35); and predictions for this week’s game (49:05).

