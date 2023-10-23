In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams breaks down the crazy back-and-forth game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. He explores a key sequence near the end of the first half that made life very difficult for Indy (3:08).

Also: comments from head coach Shane Steichen (14:13) and Gardner Minshew (20:08) plus defensive and offensive standouts (24:10).

Also, we never need to hear Myles Garrett’s name ever again!

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.