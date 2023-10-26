In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams look back at the controversial end to Indy’s loss against the Browns and preview the upcoming matchup between the Colts and the New Orleans Saints.

The show starts with a discussion of the crucial fourth-quarter sequence that ended in disaster and owner Jim Irsay’s social media reaction (2:00). After that, it’s time for an update on Anthony Richardson’s surgery (20:00) and a look at the Colts offense under Shane Steichen (24:40).

Plus: Michael Pittman Jr. questions his role in the offense (26:23), a closer look at this week’s opponent (33:33), and predictions for Sunday’s Colts-Saints game (52:35).

