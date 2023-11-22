The Colts’ bye week was quiet, but the team’s first week back was anything but. The Colts sent shockwaves through the NFL by releasing Shaq Leonard, the All-Pro linebacker who became a face of the franchise. Dave and Matt delve into the Colts’ decision and reflect on what fans should remember about “The Maniac.”

After that, it’s a discussion of Jim Irsay’s controversial comments about police, prejudice, and billionaires on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (20:25).

They briefly recap the Colts’ win over New England waaaaaay back in Week 10 (29:46) before breaking down the Colts-Bucs game (33:44) and giving their prediction for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup (52:54).

