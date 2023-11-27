The Colts won their third straight game and finished 3-0 in November by topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Now 6-5, the team controls its own playoff destiny with six games left.

Matt Adams looks at how crucial fourth-down conversions, a surging running game, and timely defensive plays keyed the Colts during a critical win in the crowded AFC. Hear from Coach Shane Steichen (9:05) and quarterback Gardner Minshew (18:24).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.