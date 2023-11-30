In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams talk about the injury to Jonathan Taylor and preview this week’s road game against the Tennessee Titans.

The show starts off with JT’s injury and the expanded role for Zack Moss (1:05) before the hosts move on to a discussion about Michael Pittman Jr. (8:00) and his essential role in the win against Tampa Bay.

Plus: pass rush on the rise (13:39), a closer look at the Tennessee Titans (18:20), offensive and defensive rankings (30:30), and this week’s game predictions (55:32).

