In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams takes a closer look at the team’s overtime win against the Tennessee Titans–one of those games that proves no one has truly “seen it all” when it comes to NFL football.

“Special” special teams, an aggressive pass rush, tough catches from Michael Pittman Jr. and big plays from Alec Pierce helped the Colts earn a much-needed win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

Hear from quarterback Gardner Minshew (6:45) and coach Shane Steichen (14:16).

