In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams discuss the return of defensive stalwart Grover Stewart to the lineup (1:54). How will Grove’s return affect the running game? What about the pass rush?

After that, it’s a brief discussion of Jeff Saturday’s comments on his wild run as the interim coach during the Colts’ tumultuous 2022 season (9:45) and a quick recap of the Colts-Titans game (13:35). The show wraps up with a closer look at this week’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, (21:45) before the hosts offer their picks for the game (50:25).

