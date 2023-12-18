Down 13-0, it looked like another disaster for the Indianapolis Colts against an AFC North team. But Indy rallied behind its backups, bulldozing through the Pittsburgh Steelers in a back-breaking drive that included 13 straight running plays.

In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams looks at the key plays and moments in this consequential Week 15 win at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite key personnel losses, including two top offensive performers, the Colts showed the kind of grit that could get them into the postseason.

Hear from coach Shane Steichen (16:42) and quarterback Gardner Minshew (24:31).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.